Hundreds thankful for Thanksgiving meal donated by Capitol Federal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of families in the Sunflower State were thankful for a traditional Thanksgiving meal donated by Capitol Federal volunteers over the holiday.

Capitol Federal says that over the Thanksgiving holiday, 200 families in need were delivered a traditional Thanksgiving meal as it served local communities across Kansas. In the Capital City, around 50 meals were delivered by employee volunteers.

“Providing Thanksgiving meals to our True Blue® communities has become an annual tradition led by our dedicated employee volunteers for 23 consecutive years,” said Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus. “Thanksgiving gives us the opportunity to express gratitude and give back, and we are honored to extend a helping hand to families in need this Thanksgiving.”

Bank officials noted that the meals were purchased from Dillons at 800 NW 25th St. in Topeka. Turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy and a sweet potato souffle were included.

With the aid of Let’s Help, Inc. and a grant from the Capitol Federal Foundation, officials said the meals were delivered to Topeka homes.

