Helping Hands to help plop homeless pets on loving couches this holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has teamed up with Bissell Pet Foundation to take homeless pets from the shelter to the couch of a loving home this holiday season.

The Bissell Pet Foundation announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that it will help local organizations bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope” event set from Dec. 1 through 17. A handful of Kansas shelters are set to participate.

Bissell noted that the effort has already helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes. This makes Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the nation. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

During each nationwide event, Bissell said it sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The Holiday Hope event will be hosted at more than 380 locations across 43 states.

Helping Hands Humane Society has confirmed to 13 NEWS it will take part in the December adoption event. Other Kansas shelters set to participate include Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Spring Hill, the Hutchinson Animal Shelter and the S.E.K Humane Society in Pittsburg.

Further details, such as exact price points, have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.