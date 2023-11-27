Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A headless buck found poached over Thanksgiving weekend has spurred the hunt for a poacher near Manchester.

Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that on Nov. 25, the Dickinson Co. Game Warden was called to the southern part of Clay Co. - about 2.5 miles northwest of Manchester off Frontier Rd. - with reports of a poached deer.

When wildlife officials arrived, they said they found a large-bodied headless buck that had been shot with what was likely a rifle. The incident is believed to have happened between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to Game Warden Silhan at 785-452-0478.

