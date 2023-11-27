Goodyear seeks alternatives for Off-the-Road tires to streamline profits

AKRON, Ohio (WIBW) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently announced a plan that includes seeking alternatives for the Off-the-Road tire line, which has a plant in Topeka, to help streamline profits.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company officials recently announced a major transformation plan - Goodyear Forward - which is set to boost holdings, significantly expand margins and reduce borrowed capital to drive a sustainable value for shareholders.

“Our transformation plan represents a clear path to create a more profitable and focused Goodyear,” said Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer. “The Review Committee explored all value-maximizing opportunities and identified specific, detailed initiatives to streamline our portfolio, expand margins and fortify our balance sheet, and do so with expediency. Building on our strengths, this plan will enable Goodyear to enhance and expand our leadership position, deliver profitable growth across markets, create significant value for our shareholders and – ultimately – lay the foundation for success for the next 125 years.”

Executives said the move follows a comprehensive evaluation by the Strategic and Operational Review Committee of the Board of Directors to analyze all strategic, operational and financial opportunities to increase the company’s value.

“This plan is the result of a comprehensive, bottom-up assessment of Goodyear’s business, led by the Review Committee,” said Laurette T. Koellner, Independent Lead Director of Goodyear’s Board. “The full Board supports this plan and is confident it will deliver substantial and durable value creation for shareholders. We appreciate the constructive input of our shareholders throughout this process.”

Company officials noted that the Review Committee included five directors, two of whom were new independent directors appointed in July. Over the course of 16 weeks, the committee analyzed and deliberated with aid from industry-leading financial advisors and consultants. The review led to a detailed and actionable plan to streamline business, accelerate growth and enhance competitive positioning.

“We believe the ‘Goodyear Forward’ transformation plan represents a significant set of steps toward a stronger and more profitable Goodyear,” Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg and Portfolio Manager Austin Camporin said on behalf of Elliott Investment Management, one of Goodyear’s largest investors. “We thank Rich for his leadership and the Review Committee for its collaborative engagement, and we look forward to continuing our dialogue with the Company as it implements these initiatives and works to deliver the substantial upside value that we see for all Goodyear shareholders.”

Goodyear indicated that the full Board will oversee the execution of the Goodyear Forward plan and will remain committed to the ongoing assessment of value-enhancing opportunities. The company will provide regular updates to shareholders on progress in the plan’s execution.

Company executives said they plan to actively pursue alternatives for the Chemical business, the Dunlop brand and the Off-the-Road equipment tire business in pursuit of more than $2 million in gross proceeds from portfolio optimization. Goodyear owns a chemical business plant in Beaumont, Texas, and one in Houston. Meanwhile, the brand’s off-the-road plant is headquartered in Topeka.

The plan also promises to deliver cost-reduction actions in order to drive the annual performance to $1 billion by the end of 2025. A cost reduction plan has been initiated that encompasses:

Footprint actions and plant optimization

Purchasing

SAG

Supply chain

R&D

Goodyear Forward will also focus on topline actions to drive an annual run-rate benefit of $300 million by the end of 2025. Opportunities have been found that would optimize the brand’s position, rationalize SKUs, increase the customer base and channel profitability, and enhance coverage in premium product lines.

The new plan is also set to double the segment operating income margin by the end of 2025. With the benefits of cost reduction and top-line actions, as well as the total expected from asset sales and inflation, Goodyear expects segment operating margins to double from about 5% in 2023 to 10% by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Lastly, Goodyear plans to strengthen its financial profile with enhanced earnings, cash flow generation and debt reduction to move the company closer to an investment-grade rating. Debt reduction of about $1.5 billion, net of about $1.1 billion for restructuring is expected.

Officials have not indicated what exactly this means for the Topeka, Houston and Beaumont plants.

Executives noted that Evercore, Lazard and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisors.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.