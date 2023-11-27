God’s Storehouse loses merchandise tent in first winter storm of the season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local non-profit, God’s Storehouse, lost it’s merchandise tent late into the night on Saturday, Nov. 25, due to heavy snowfall.

Management at God’s Storehouse acquired a permit in Aug. 2023 to raise a tent in their parking lot to house merchandise they could not fit within their building. The hope was that products would be protected outside--through the winter months--and still be available for patrons. The structure buckled under the snow around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to the GoFundMe description, some merchandise was lost due to weather damage. General manager Michael Kloos says they are fortunate that no one was in the tent when it came down, but that the tent falling was harmful to them nonetheless.

“It’s a devastating loss for us in the sense of this is our mission every single day--helping people. We’ve served over 1,600 people this year thus far who have came in and got clothing from us. We’ve helped furnish 250 homes just in the last 10 months,” said Kloos. “The tent has really allowed us to keep that going forward until we do build and expand.”

The Christmas event hosted by God’s Storehouse that was supposed to take place at the beginning of Dec. has been postponed until further notice.

