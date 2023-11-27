Fuel up for Saturday activities with Kiwanis pancake breakfast

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy holiday schedule can make you work up an appetite. Topeka’s Kiwanis Club has just the thing to get you fueled up.

Rita Adams and Robert Maxwell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the club’s annual pancake feed.

The event includes breakfast plus a silent auction. Money raised will help the club support various youth activities. Rita and Robert say the Kiwanis members work with several schools in the Topeka Public Schools district through the high schools’ Key Clubs, middle schools’ Builders Club, and the Kiwanis BUG program.

The Kiwanis Club of Topeka Pancake Feed will take place 7 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lowman United Methodist Church, 4101 SW 15th St. Cost is $7 per person for one trip through the buffet. It’s free for children under age 4. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits with sausage gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Silent auction takes place in conjunction with the breakfast and will close at noon.

