Four decades later ABATE serves Topeka in Toys for Tots drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 40th annual Marines Toys for Tots did things a little differently this year due to the weather.

“It takes a village to raise a child and that’s what this is all about,” said ABATE lifetime member Steve Christenberry. “It’s taking a village and in this case, a village of motorcyclists primarily to help support families in need.”

Woodshed Event Center was the last stop for the A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas Dist. 4 Toys for Tots drive.

“We start at Walmart and usually it’s a ride over here to the Woodshed but unfortunately we couldn’t do that,” said Sgt. Brett Peterson. “Toys are just donations. You donate a toy and you get to be in the ride.”

Due to the weather, the motorcycle ride was canceled but that didn’t stop over twelve boxes from being filled with donated toys.

“So being able to do this touches my heart,” said Christenberry.

The event included door prizes from local merchants including a cash raffle that raised money for more gifts.

“All that cash money goes to the Marines so they can buy more toys,” said Frant “Santa” Votaw. “One thing the Marines like to point out is they get a lot of toys for the younger kids but they do like to have people focus on the older kids.”

After donated, the toys go to the United States Marine Corps Reserve to then be delivered to children across northeast Kansas.

“They divide them up and set them up for delivery and everything so all of them are going here,” said Votaw. “They won’t go out of state. They will stay right here in town in this area. It’s just good to make sure everyone has a great Christmas.”

