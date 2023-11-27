First snowfall of the season brings sledders to Quinton Heights Hill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While some are feeling the burn from yesterday’s snowfall others are making the most of it.

Quinton Heights Hill was packed with people out sledding, throwing snowballs, and just enjoying the first snow of the season.

The hill is a popular destination every year for sledding once the snow hits. People we spoke to say they came out from all over to enjoy the weather.

“It’s getting close to Christmas, that’s why I was happy to come here. It’s like the first snow so it’s like the first time I got to come out here in a couple of years,” says Tyler Adkins.

“Man we’re hyped because usually it snows later in the year so for it to be this early it’s something to do before the Chiefs game so we’re gonna be out here having fun and then go home and support the Chiefs,” says Mark Alvis.

“And then for me, I’m surprised it snowed because usually it snows and then disappears the next day so, I’m excited about it, super excited,” says Anna Garcia.

