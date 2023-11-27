Experience Christmas story hundreds of times over at Nativities and Noels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Christmas story comes to life in hundreds of unique ways at an event that brings together dozens of area churches.

Carol Christensen with the Topeka Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at the 12th annual Nativities and Noels.

Carol said this year’s event features around 900 nativities from about 100 countries. She said several have not been seen at the event previously. Members of nine LDS congregations and 21 other Topeka-area churches have loaned nativities to the display.

In addition to the displays, attendees will enjoy live Christmas music from various groups. Among them are Washburn Rural High School’s This Generation at 10 a.m. Friday, and the Topeka Suzuki Strings at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The theme for the 7 p.m. Saturday music program is Christmas around the World. It will include audience sing-alongs and ensemble numbers. Participants include area LDS congregations, New Hope and Love Community Church Praise Team, Ghana native Pastor K.O. Noonoo of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and the Emporia State University Community Flute Choir.

Nativities and Noels will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 to 3, 2023. It’s held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Topeka Stake Center, 2401 SW Kingsrow Rd. It is free to attend.

