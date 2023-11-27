ESU’s Alijah Comithier named MIAA Player of the Week

Emporia State's Alijah Comithier
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) -Emporia State senior guard Alijah Comithier has been named the MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

Comithier led the Hornets to two wins last week, and averaged 21 points per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 66.7% from three.

The Hornets are now 6-1 on the season.

Emporia State will begin MIAA play on Saturday, hosting Washburn at White Auditorium for the first game of the 2023-24 Turnpike Tussle series.

