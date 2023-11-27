Emporia man arrested for multiple warrants following pursuit
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested an Emporia man for multiple warrants following a short pursuit Monday afternoon.
The Emporia Police Department says that Alejandro Lara-Ceja, 36, of Emporia, was driving a black 2008 Nissan Titan in the southeast of Emporia at 12:35 p.m. when an Emporia Police officer spotted him.
The officer knew Lara-Ceja had warrants out for his arrest and attempted to stop Lara-Ceja, but Lara-Ceja fled.
The pursuit lasted approximately six minutes, and Lara-Ceja was arrested for the warrants.
The warrants were for bond revocation on the charges of:
- Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
- Criminal discharge of a firearm recklessly at an occupied dwelling
- Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- DUI
- Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 ft of a school
- Tampering with electronic monitoring equipment
Lara-Ceja was also confined at the Lyon County Jail on new charges of:
- Felony flee and elude
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felon in possession of a firearm
