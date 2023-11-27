Emporia man arrested for multiple warrants following pursuit

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested an Emporia man for multiple warrants following a short pursuit Monday afternoon.

The Emporia Police Department says that Alejandro Lara-Ceja, 36, of Emporia, was driving a black 2008 Nissan Titan in the southeast of Emporia at 12:35 p.m. when an Emporia Police officer spotted him.

The officer knew Lara-Ceja had warrants out for his arrest and attempted to stop Lara-Ceja, but Lara-Ceja fled.

The pursuit lasted approximately six minutes, and Lara-Ceja was arrested for the warrants.

The warrants were for bond revocation on the charges of:

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Criminal discharge of a firearm recklessly at an occupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

DUI

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 ft of a school

Tampering with electronic monitoring equipment

Lara-Ceja was also confined at the Lyon County Jail on new charges of:

Felony flee and elude

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felon in possession of a firearm

