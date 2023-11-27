Emporia man arrested for multiple warrants following pursuit

ALEJANDRO LARA-CEJA
By Jerick Tafoya
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities arrested an Emporia man for multiple warrants following a short pursuit Monday afternoon.

The Emporia Police Department says that Alejandro Lara-Ceja, 36, of Emporia, was driving a black 2008 Nissan Titan in the southeast of Emporia at 12:35 p.m. when an Emporia Police officer spotted him.

The officer knew Lara-Ceja had warrants out for his arrest and attempted to stop Lara-Ceja, but Lara-Ceja fled.

The pursuit lasted approximately six minutes, and Lara-Ceja was arrested for the warrants.

The warrants were for bond revocation on the charges of:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm recklessly at an occupied dwelling
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • DUI
  • Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1000 ft of a school
  • Tampering with electronic monitoring equipment

Lara-Ceja was also confined at the Lyon County Jail on new charges of:

  • Felony flee and elude
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felon in possession of a firearm

