Early morning Topeka fire causes close to $12,000 in damages

Topeka fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, that...
Topeka fire crews were dispatched to a residential fire just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, that caused nearly $12,000 in damages.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka fire reported early Monday morning caused nearly $12,000 in damages.

Crews with the Topeka Fire Department were dispatched to a residential fire at 1624 SW Topeka Blvd. just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, Nov. 27. First responders arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story home housing apartments.

The fire was contained within the first floor of the building where it originally began. Firefighters found no occupants at the residence, and no injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was accidental, and the estimated loss was $11,500.

The TFD Investigation Unit said no working smoke detectors were found in the residence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm
FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season

Latest News

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
FILE
Recent report finds Topekans have smallest holiday budget in Kansas
FILE
As Perry Lake levels become critical, Valley Falls water usage now restricted
FILE
ACLU set to reach out to Kansas felons who may be unaware of right to vote