Early morning Topeka fire causes close to $12,000 in damages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka fire reported early Monday morning caused nearly $12,000 in damages.

Crews with the Topeka Fire Department were dispatched to a residential fire at 1624 SW Topeka Blvd. just before 6 a.m. Monday morning, Nov. 27. First responders arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story home housing apartments.

The fire was contained within the first floor of the building where it originally began. Firefighters found no occupants at the residence, and no injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation determined that the fire was accidental, and the estimated loss was $11,500.

The TFD Investigation Unit said no working smoke detectors were found in the residence.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.