Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More details about a cybersecurity incident that may have an effect on patients at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka have come to light.

Officials with the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus told 13 NEWS on Monday, Nov. 27, that Ardent Health Services, one of its partner networks, has undergone a security incident. The announcement follows an incident on Friday that led to patient diversion.

On Friday, St. Francis said it became aware of a network outage due to a potential security threat. The team assessed the impact of the outage and set to work on restoring access. As a precaution, patients were diverted to other area emergency rooms.

On Monday, Ardent Health Services, a partner of St. Francis, announced that it had become aware of an information technology cybersecurity incident on Friday. This has since been determined to be a ransomware attack.

As a result, Ardent officials said it proactively took its network offline and suspended all user access to applications, including corporate servers, Epic software, the internet and clinical programs.

Ardent indicated law enforcement officials have been notified and third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors have been retained. In addition to the electronic procedures already in place, Ardent has also implemented additional security protocols and continues to work with specialist cybersecurity partners to restore operations as quickly as possible.

Currently, health officials said they cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that may have been compromised. In the meantime, the incident has resulted in a temporary disruption to the clinical and financial operations of Ardent. Patient care continues to be delivered safely in hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics.

In an abundance of caution, Ardent said facilities have rescheduled nonemergent elective procedures and diverted some emergency room patients to other area hospitals until systems come back online. The investigation and restoration of access remains ongoing.

Ardent officials said they continue to determine the full impact of the event as it is too soon to know how long the recovery efforts will take or what data may have been involved in the incident.

Ardent operates 200 sites which includes 30 hospitals in 6 states.

Officials at St. Francis campus did not specify what this means for their hospital.

