Criminal charges against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross terminated, case diversion ordered

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor criminal damage in late October. Then, the latter charge was upgraded to a felony two weeks later. Now, the Kansas City wideout’s charges have been terminated.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Ross agreed to an order of diversion, and the two counts against him were removed.

In court documents, an affidavit revealed that Ross said he found out his girlfriend was cheating and threw her out of their Shawnee apartment on the day of the arrest. He allegedly got in the woman’s face and told her to get her stuff and get out of the apartment. The woman said Ross then pushed her and threw her to the floor before throwing things at her.

The woman claimed Ross broke several of her belongings, including a laptop, cell phone, jewelry, and the key to her Mercedes. She also reported Ross used a pair of scissors to scratch the sides of her Mercedes, which a witness confirmed according to the affidavit.

Ross had pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

After the Chiefs said they were going to allow Ross to practice and let the process play out, Ross was placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List on Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm

Latest News

Live at Five
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
A new vehicle will now enhance Kansas relief workers’ ability to help people affected by...
Red Cross of Greater Kansas requests help to ‘pack the ERV’ this Giving Tuesday
Live at Five
Cair Paravel Cheer Squad completes three-peat & receives praise from students, staff
A new vehicle will now enhance Kansas relief workers’ ability to help people affected by...
Red Cross of Greater Kansas requests help to ‘pack the ERV’ this Giving Tuesday
Weather may continue to postpone planned road closure near Lake Sherwood