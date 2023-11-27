Commission tasked with filling seat of judge taken by pickup crash set to meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The commission tasked with filling the vacancy left by the untimely death of a Clay Co. judge will meet to discuss its next steps.

Judicial officials in Kansas announced on Monday, Nov. 27, that the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via conference call at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, to discuss the upcoming nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

Officials noted that the vacancy was created by the Oct. 15 death of District Magistrate Judge William “Bill” Malcolm. The 21st Judicial District includes Clay and Riley counties.

Judge Malcolm was the victim of a single-vehicle pickup truck collision in early October. He was taken to a Topeka hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The nominating commission said it will seek nominations before nominee interviews, which will be open to the public. The commission will choose who to fill the vacancy afterward.

Judicial officials indicated that a nominee for district magistrate judge is required to be a:

Resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it

Graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent

Either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months

After the newly appointed magistrate judge serves one year in office, officials said they will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

