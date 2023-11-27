Comments open on RCPD standards as accreditation assessment begins

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to comment on the standard of the Riley Co. Police Department as its accreditation assessment begins for the 33rd year.

The Riley Co. Police Department says that for the past three decades, it has held itself to the highest standard in law enforcement as recognized by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies - CALEA.

On Monday, Nov. 27, RCPD noted that it is once again up for reaccreditation. As part of the assessment, members of the community and employees of the department have been invited to comment on law enforcement’s ability to comply with set standards.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the assessment will begin on Monday, Dec. 4, and will last through Thursday. It will analyze all aspects of RCPD’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

RCPD said it works every day to meet the state-of-the-art standards outlined by CALEA. The voluntary process to maintain accreditation is highly prized. The department received its first accreditation from CALEA in 1991 and has maintained that standard ever since.

“Our agency takes great pride in being the first Kansas Law Enforcement Agency ever accredited,” said an RCPD spokesperson.

To leave an accreditation assessment for RCPD, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.