Chiefs storm back from 14-point deficit to take down Raiders

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their Monday night loss to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday 31-17.

The Raiders came out punching. First, Jakobi Meyers caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O’Connell to take a 7-0 lead.

They’d then add to that when Josh Jacobs exploded for a 63-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter to make it a 14-0 Las Vegas lead.

But Kansas City made sure to get even before halftime.

Isiah Pacheco capped off a 12 play, 71-yard drive by punching in a 1-yard score with 6:38 remaining in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes would then send a 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson, who was waiting in the endzone, to make it a 14-14 game at the break.

The Chiefs came out with a purpose in the third quarter, as Pacheco ran in yet another 1-yard score to help the Chiefs take their first lead of the game 21-14.

Las Vegas then responded with a 34-yard field goal near the end of the third, but that’d be the home team’s only score of the second half.

Rashee Rice finally made some noise in the fourth quarter, hauling in a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it a 28-17 game.

Harrison Butker added a 32-yard field goal in the final minutes of the game to seal it for the Chiefs 31-17.

The win made Andy Reid the winningest coach in Chiefs franchise history with 125 total.

Kansas City is now 8-3 on the season, and will be on the road once again next Sunday, taking on the Green Bay Packers in prime time at 7:20 p.m.

