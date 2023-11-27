Burlingame Fire crews go above and beyond to aid patient over Thanksgiving weekend

FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Burlingame have shown the true meaning of the holiday season as they went above and beyond to help a patient in need this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Osage City Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 24, crews with Burlingame Fire Dist. #6 were called to the Dollar General at 117 E. Santa Fe Ave. with reports of a medical alert.

When they arrived, they found an Osage City resident who had been grocery shopping before they underwent a medical episode. The resident did require transportation to the hospital and were therefore unable to take their groceries home.

OCPD said Burlingame crews graciously drove the resident’s groceries back to Osage City and helped deliver them home. They even went so far as to store perishable groceries at the Osage City Police Department until the patient’s arrival home.

Osage City Police urged the community to lend thanks to Burlingame fire crews as well as all first responders during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm
FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season

Latest News

FILE
Tips, tricks offered to ensure Kansans make the most of Giving Tuesday
FILE
Commission tasked with filling seat of judge taken by pickup crash set to meet
FILE
Details released into Ardent ransomware attack that may have effect on Topeka patients
FILE
Topekans warned of police presence during traning at Gage Park