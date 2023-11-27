Burlingame Fire crews go above and beyond to aid patient over Thanksgiving weekend

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Burlingame have shown the true meaning of the holiday season as they went above and beyond to help a patient in need this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Osage City Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 24, crews with Burlingame Fire Dist. #6 were called to the Dollar General at 117 E. Santa Fe Ave. with reports of a medical alert.

When they arrived, they found an Osage City resident who had been grocery shopping before they underwent a medical episode. The resident did require transportation to the hospital and were therefore unable to take their groceries home.

OCPD said Burlingame crews graciously drove the resident’s groceries back to Osage City and helped deliver them home. They even went so far as to store perishable groceries at the Osage City Police Department until the patient’s arrival home.

Osage City Police urged the community to lend thanks to Burlingame fire crews as well as all first responders during the holiday season.

