Wichita woman seriously injured after SUV rolls off Chase Co. interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was seriously injured after her car rolled off a Chase Co. interstate several times.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 100 on northbound I-35 in Chase Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2013 Mercedes Benz M Class driven by Denise Townsley, 56, of Wichita, had been headed north.

For an unknown reason, KHP noted that Townsley drove the vehicle off the road where it rolled several times.

First responders indicated that Townsley was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

