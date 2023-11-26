Wichita truck driver seriously injured after semi flips on highway

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita semi-truck driver was seriously injured after his truck flipped along a Central Kansas highway as snow began to impact the area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Saturday, Nov. 25, emergency crews were called to the area southbound Highway 77 and 140th St. in Marion Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 International semi-truck driven by Christopher Carron, 32, of Wichita, had been headed south on the highway when it veered off the road to the east and flipped over.

KHP said Carron was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads

Latest News

FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season
Darionce Charles-Lott
Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm