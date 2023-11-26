Wichita truck driver seriously injured after semi flips on highway

MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita semi-truck driver was seriously injured after his truck flipped along a Central Kansas highway as snow began to impact the area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Saturday, Nov. 25, emergency crews were called to the area southbound Highway 77 and 140th St. in Marion Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 International semi-truck driven by Christopher Carron, 32, of Wichita, had been headed south on the highway when it veered off the road to the east and flipped over.

KHP said Carron was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

