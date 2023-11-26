Washburn Rural product Brooklyn DeLeye named SEC Freshman of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Washburn Rural volleyball star Brooklyn DeLeye hasn’t wasted much time making her name known in collegiate volleyball.

DeLeye, who’s in her freshman year at Kentucky, has been named the SEC Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference on Sunday.

The Topeka native was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, and the All-SEC Team, where she is joined by four of her own Wildcat teammates.

This season, DeLeye has averaged 24 kills and 26 digs per match, and a .335 hitting percentage.

As a Junior Blue, she was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, holds the Washburn Rural school record for kills, and led her squad to a 6A State Championship in 2022.

