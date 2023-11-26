Washburn Rural product Brooklyn DeLeye named SEC Freshman of the Year

Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The...
Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The junior hopes to bring state championships in the next few years with the Junior Blues.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Washburn Rural volleyball star Brooklyn DeLeye hasn’t wasted much time making her name known in collegiate volleyball.

DeLeye, who’s in her freshman year at Kentucky, has been named the SEC Freshman of the Year, as announced by the conference on Sunday.

The Topeka native was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, and the All-SEC Team, where she is joined by four of her own Wildcat teammates.

This season, DeLeye has averaged 24 kills and 26 digs per match, and a .335 hitting percentage.

As a Junior Blue, she was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, holds the Washburn Rural school record for kills, and led her squad to a 6A State Championship in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe

Latest News

Axtell wins third straight 8M-II State Championship / Photo by Jesy Strnad
Axtell dominates, wins third straight 8M-II State Championship
Jefferson County North's Ethan Noll after scoring on a fumble recovery against Olpe in Week 11...
Jefferson County North falls in 1A State Championship game
Hayden football
Hayden football falls in 3A State Championship game
Nemaha Central wins second straight 2A State Championship
Nemaha Central football wins back-to-back 2A State Championships