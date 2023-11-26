Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were taken to a Kansas City area hospital after another car collided with theirs along I-70 and seriously injured them.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413.6 along eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue driven by Brad B. Hayes, 30, of Clifton Heights, Penn., had been headed east in the right lane behind a 2021 Nissan Versa driven by Valleshia M. Zachary, 62, of Lansing.

KHP said Hayes slammed into the back of Zachary’s Nissan for an unknown reason.

First responders said Zachary and her passenger, Lolita Williams, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., were both taken to AdventHealth with suspected serious injuries. Hayes escaped the crash without injury.

KHP noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

