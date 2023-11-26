Two seriously burned during Thanksgiving fire at Emporia home

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Serious burns sustained in a large fire on Thanksgiving in Emporia sent two residents to a local hospital over the Holiday weekend.

The Emporia Fire Department says that around 5:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, emergency crews were called to 205 S. Constitution St. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large blaze bursting through the front of the home. Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to get it under control.

EFD noted that the home’s two residents were found with significant burns and were taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment.

After crews battled the inferno for hours, they were able to determine heavy damage had been done to the front third of the home while smoke and water damage was found throughout.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. During the incident, electricity and gas service had been shut off. The Olpe Fire Department also responded to the call. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads

Latest News

Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm
FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
An impressive first snow of the season
Sunday Update: An impressive first snow of the season
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, left,...
No. 19 K-State falls to Iowa State in regular season finale