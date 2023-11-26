Two seriously burned during Thanksgiving fire at Emporia home

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Serious burns sustained in a large fire on Thanksgiving in Emporia sent two residents to a local hospital over the Holiday weekend.

The Emporia Fire Department says that around 5:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, emergency crews were called to 205 S. Constitution St. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large blaze bursting through the front of the home. Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to get it under control.

EFD noted that the home’s two residents were found with significant burns and were taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment.

After crews battled the inferno for hours, they were able to determine heavy damage had been done to the front third of the home while smoke and water damage was found throughout.

Investigators said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. During the incident, electricity and gas service had been shut off. The Olpe Fire Department also responded to the call. The victims’ identities have not been released.

