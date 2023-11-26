Truck driver seriously injured after collision with ditch in Western Kansas

LOGAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Western Kansas was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of Jayhawk Rd. and Logan Co. Road 460 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Western Star straight truck driven by Billy J. Pruitt, 52, of Oakley, had been headed south on the county road when it veered off the road to the left and then back to the right.

KHP said the truck slid backward into the ditch and came to a rest facing north on its wheels.

First responders said Pruitt was taken to Logan County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

