Traffic disruptions expected as pavement project begins on K-177

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to prepare for disruptions to traffic along a major highway in and out of Manhattan until August 2024 due to a pavement reconstruction project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Nov. 27, weather allowing, crews will begin pavement work on the northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound lanes of K-18 - also known as K-177 - in Riley Co.

KDOT noted that the project will include the removal and replacement of all concrete pavement, curbs and medians as well as new pavement marking.

Transportation officials indicated that a 10-foot width restriction and 30 mph speed limit will be enforced in the work zone. K-18 (K-177) at McDowell Creek Rd., K-177 at Prairie Dr., K-177 at Johnson Rd. and K-177 at Acrone Ln. will all be restricted to right-in, right-out access. There will be no left turns allowed. Detours will not be marked.

During Phase 1, November 2023 to February 2024, KDOT said northbound/westbound traffic and southbound/eastbound traffic will both be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Drivers will be guided through the existing outside lanes. Temporary pavement will be in place for crossovers to carry traffic head-to-head through the work zone in future phases.

While in Phase 2, February to May 2024, KDOT noted that traffic will be shifted to travel head-to-head through the northbound/westbound lanes. No left turn access will be available to Stadel or Zeandale Rd.

In Phase 3, May to August 2024, crews will again shift travel head-to-head through the southbound/eastbound lanes. No left turn access will be permitted at Stadel or Zeandale Rd.

During Phase 4, August 2024, KDOT indicated that traffic will again be shifted to travel through the reconstructed outside lanes. In the final phase, Phase 5, August 2024, crews will place individual lane closures while pavement marking work is completed.

Crews said traffic will be controlled with signs, channelizers, barricades and temporary pavement markings. Project work is scheduled to happen during daylight hours, Monday through Friday and Saturday as needed. Wildcat Construction Co. of Wichita has been named the contractor for the $3.8 million project.

Transportation officials indicated that work is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.