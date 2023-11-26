Traffic disruptions expected as pavement project begins on K-177

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to prepare for disruptions to traffic along a major highway in and out of Manhattan until August 2024 due to a pavement reconstruction project.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Monday, Nov. 27, weather allowing, crews will begin pavement work on the northbound/westbound and southbound/eastbound lanes of K-18 - also known as K-177 - in Riley Co.

KDOT noted that the project will include the removal and replacement of all concrete pavement, curbs and medians as well as new pavement marking.

Transportation officials indicated that a 10-foot width restriction and 30 mph speed limit will be enforced in the work zone. K-18 (K-177) at McDowell Creek Rd., K-177 at Prairie Dr., K-177 at Johnson Rd. and K-177 at Acrone Ln. will all be restricted to right-in, right-out access. There will be no left turns allowed. Detours will not be marked.

During Phase 1, November 2023 to February 2024, KDOT said northbound/westbound traffic and southbound/eastbound traffic will both be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Drivers will be guided through the existing outside lanes. Temporary pavement will be in place for crossovers to carry traffic head-to-head through the work zone in future phases.

While in Phase 2, February to May 2024, KDOT noted that traffic will be shifted to travel head-to-head through the northbound/westbound lanes. No left turn access will be available to Stadel or Zeandale Rd.

In Phase 3, May to August 2024, crews will again shift travel head-to-head through the southbound/eastbound lanes. No left turn access will be permitted at Stadel or Zeandale Rd.

During Phase 4, August 2024, KDOT indicated that traffic will again be shifted to travel through the reconstructed outside lanes. In the final phase, Phase 5, August 2024, crews will place individual lane closures while pavement marking work is completed.

Crews said traffic will be controlled with signs, channelizers, barricades and temporary pavement markings. Project work is scheduled to happen during daylight hours, Monday through Friday and Saturday as needed. Wildcat Construction Co. of Wichita has been named the contractor for the $3.8 million project.

Transportation officials indicated that work is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe

Latest News

FILE
Truck driver seriously injured after collision with ditch in Western Kansas
A "Maui Strong" emblem adorns the back of Kansas guard Johnny Furphy's uniform before an NCAA...
Maui Invitational raises $1.7 million for wildfire victims
FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season
FILE
Wichita truck driver seriously injured after semi flips on highway