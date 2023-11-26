Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured and taken to a Lawrence hospital after a crash along snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co. over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, law enforcement officials were called to the area of mile marker 413.9 along westbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived at the area which had been heavily impacted by snow, they said they found a 2019 Ford E-350 driven by Clayton D. Montague. 47, of Topeka, had been headed west on the interstate when Montague lost control.

KHP said the van hit the inside barrier wall and then ricocheted off the road to the right where it crashed into the outside ditch.

First responders said Montague was taken to Lawernce Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. His passengers, Anthony C. Cuda, 18, of Crete, Ill., Julio A. Deanda, 18, of Lawrence, and Drake J. Debiasse, 19, of Lafayette, Cali., all escaped the crash without injury.

KHP noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

