Sunday Update: An impressive first snow of the season
Nearly 10 inches in some part of KS
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
