Sunday Update: An impressive first snow of the season

Nearly 10 inches in some part of KS
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

