Silver Alert: LKPD searching for missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lawrence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Stephan Earle Glass.

LKPD said Glass left home today around 2 p.m. and hasn’t been heard from since. He has a medical issue that lead the family to believe he’s in need of immediate assistance.

Glass is 5′11″ and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

He’s believed to be driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with KS license plate 388KHV.

If anyone sees the vehicle or Glass, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

SILVER ALERT: LKPD is searching for a missing man.

