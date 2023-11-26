Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man reported missing before a weekend snowstorm which spurred a statewide Silver Alert has been found safe.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that just after 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, missing Stephen E. Glass, 79, had been found safe. The public was thanked for aid leading to his discovery.

Glass had been reported missing on Saturday evening after he had left his home at 2 p.m. and had not been heard from since. He had been driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Kansas license plate 288-KHV.

KBI described Glass as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound bald man with hazel eyes.

