Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm

Stephen Glass
Stephen Glass(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man reported missing before a weekend snowstorm which spurred a statewide Silver Alert has been found safe.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced that just after 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, missing Stephen E. Glass, 79, had been found safe. The public was thanked for aid leading to his discovery.

Glass had been reported missing on Saturday evening after he had left his home at 2 p.m. and had not been heard from since. He had been driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Kansas license plate 288-KHV.

KBI described Glass as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound bald man with hazel eyes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads

Latest News

FILE
Topeka man injured after crash on snow-impacted I-70 in Leavenworth Co.
FILE
Two seriously burned during Thanksgiving fire at Emporia home
An impressive first snow of the season
Sunday Update: An impressive first snow of the season
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, left,...
No. 19 K-State falls to Iowa State in regular season finale