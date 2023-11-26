TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small Business Saturday, a day intended to highlight the value of locally-owned businesses in the community, had one Topeka church encouraging people to shop small for a big Christmas.

Least of These Ministries hosted its vendor fair Saturday, Nov. 25 offering a plethora of unique, hand-made items such as ornaments, jewelry and tumblers.

The market was not only for promoting small businesses, but also raising money for Operation Christmas.

Least of These Ministries Co-Founder April McNeil says the event will positively impact two different groups within the community.

“We have a bunch of different vendors from all over Kansas that come and participate on this Small Business Saturday to help raise money for our Operation Christmas that we do every year,” said McNeil. “This year we will be adopting the seniors at Mission towers and we do a Christmas dinner and a variety show and gifts for them. We also adopt 12 families from Highland Park High School every year. This year we will also be making stockings and giving gifts to the youth that are in the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center.”

Some of the vendors, like Isaiah Kelley, are running their businesses to support something in their lives.

“I’m just trying to raise money as a student athlete,” said Kelley. “To fundraise money for a trip I’m going to for media journalism, I’m going to in Washington D.C..”

