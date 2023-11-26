Police search for suspects following burglary at Burlington American Legion

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Those with information about an early-November burglary at the Burlington American Legion Post have been asked to come forward.

The Burlington Police Department says that it was recently called to American Legion Post 38 at 113 N. Third St. with reports of a past burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found unknown suspects had burglarized the facility between 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 and 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 11. They entered through the south door where pry marks were found and the door had been damaged beyond use.

BPD indicated that the file cabinet, safe and two notebooks that contained checks had also been tampered with.

However, police noted that nothing had been taken during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Burlington Police Department at 620-364-8757.

