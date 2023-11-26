No security threat as mistake made during Wamego billing system updates

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the City of Wamego are attempting to alleviate residents’ worries after a mistake made during system updates to the city billing utility system caused residents to fret.

Staci Eichem, Wamego City Manager, attempted to soothe residents’ worries in a letter sent on Wednesday, Nov. 22, as she let them know there has been no compromise to the city’s security systems.

Eichem said a previous email sent out may have caused confusion as it raised concerns. However, the issue stemmed from an inadvertent internal error in the automatic email system used by the software company during ongoing updates of utility billing software.

“Regrettably, a test email was sent out public instead of being directed to its intended “in-testing” inbox,” Eicem clarified. “Please rest assured that our data remains secure and there has been no breach of our systems.”

While the issue did not originate from City Hall, city officials said they take full responsibility for the uncertainty caused. They continue to actively work with software partners to prevent similar events in the future.

“Your trust is of utmost importance to us, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused,” Eichem concluded.

