No injuries reported after emergency landing in Gardner on Thanksgiving

GARDNER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have a lot to be thankful for after neither was injured during an emergency landing at an airport in Gardner on Thanksgiving.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23, emergency crews were called to Runway 36 at New Century Airport in Gardner with reports of an emergency landing being made.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1974 Cessna Fixed Wing Single-Engine plane piloted by Brandon M. Kanoy, 33, of Overland Park, had taken off from the airport and immediately experienced a power failure.

KHP said Kanoy was able to turn the plane around and attempted to land back on Runway 36, however, the aircraft ran off the end of the runway. The plane stopped about 300 feet from the runway’s edge.

First responders noted that neither Kanoy nor his passenger, Robert Brown, 93, of Missouri, sustained any injuries during the incident. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

