No. 19 K-State falls to Iowa State in regular season finale

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 19 Kansas State came up just short against Iowa State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, falling 42-35 in the regular season finale.

Abu Sama III opened the game with a 71-yard touchdown to get the Cyclones on the board first. The Wildcats added 23 and 22-yard field goals to end the first quarter down 7-6.

Sama exploded for yet another touchdown early in the second quarter, this time for 77 yards and a 14-6 ISU lead.

The Wildcats finally managed to find their footing offensively after that, as Junction City product DJ Giddens punched in a 1-yard score to make it a 14-13 game.

Will Howard then found Ben Sinnott for a 15-yard touchdown to take a 20-14 K-State lead at halftime.

The Cyclones started the third quarter with a touchdown, to which Will Howard responded to with a 5-yard touchdown of his own. The good two-point conversion made it a 28-21 K-State lead.

Sama was a force to be reckoned with, then adding a 60-yard touchdown to his stats for the night to tie it up at 28-28.

Treshaun Ward then punched in a 2-yard score to start the fourth quarter and retake the K-State lead, but two passing touchdowns from Rocco Becht sealed a 42-35 Iowa State win.

The Wildcats end the regular season with an 8-4 record, 6-3 in conference play. They’ll now await their bowl game fate in the coming weeks.

