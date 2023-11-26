No. 19 K-State falls to Iowa State in regular season finale

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, left,...
Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) celebrates with offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, left, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 19 Kansas State came up just short against Iowa State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, falling 42-35 in the regular season finale.

Abu Sama III opened the game with a 71-yard touchdown to get the Cyclones on the board first. The Wildcats added 23 and 22-yard field goals to end the first quarter down 7-6.

Sama exploded for yet another touchdown early in the second quarter, this time for 77 yards and a 14-6 ISU lead.

The Wildcats finally managed to find their footing offensively after that, as Junction City product DJ Giddens punched in a 1-yard score to make it a 14-13 game.

Will Howard then found Ben Sinnott for a 15-yard touchdown to take a 20-14 K-State lead at halftime.

The Cyclones started the third quarter with a touchdown, to which Will Howard responded to with a 5-yard touchdown of his own. The good two-point conversion made it a 28-21 K-State lead.

Sama was a force to be reckoned with, then adding a 60-yard touchdown to his stats for the night to tie it up at 28-28.

Treshaun Ward then punched in a 2-yard score to start the fourth quarter and retake the K-State lead, but two passing touchdowns from Rocco Becht sealed a 42-35 Iowa State win.

The Wildcats end the regular season with an 8-4 record, 6-3 in conference play. They’ll now await their bowl game fate in the coming weeks.

