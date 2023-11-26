Maui Invitational raises $1.7 million for wildfire victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Players, fans and coaches of college basketball alike came together to raise $1.7 million for victims of the Maui wildfires through the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational tournament.

Officials with the Allstate Maui Invitational have announced that the early-season tournament, KemperSports and the college hoops community have rallied to raise $1.7 million for Maui wildlife relief and recovery. The 2023 tournament, which the University of Kansas Jayhawks competed in, shifted to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at the University of Hawaii on Oahu while the traditional homecourt - the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui - serves as a hub for recovery efforts.

Tournament officials noted that fundraising efforts began in August when KemperSports LIVE, longtime owner and operator of the tournament, asked past and current teams to donate items to Hoops for Ohana, an online auction. Determined to bolster efforts, Kansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Michigan State competed in preseason charity exhibition games on Oct. 29. The proceeds benefitted those impacted by the fires.

“For 40 years, Maui has been synonymous with college basketball, and the island and its people have become family, sharing a special bond with so many of the game’s best players and coaches,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner. “We’re proud that Tournament teams, partners and fans united around their love and deep appreciation for the people of Maui to help them during their greatest time of need.”

While Purdue took home the Invitational Champions title after the team defeated Marquette, Tennessee and Gonzaga, officials said the 2023 field was the best in Tournament history. Six teams ranked in the Top 25 of the USA Today Coaches poll, including No. 1 Kansas.

KemperSports noted that the Invitational does intend to return to Maui in 2024.

