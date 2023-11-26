Manhattan woman sent to hospital after semi-truck collides with SUV

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was taken to an Abilene hospital after her SUV was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 near Solomon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 267.3 on westbound I-70 - about 1 mile east of Solomon - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Candace A. Johansen, 59, of Manhattan, had been headed west on I-70. Meanwhile, a 2016 International semi-truck driven by Larry B. Pettay, 64, of Ohiowa, Neb., was traveling behind Johansen’s SUV.

KHP said Pettay’s semi-truck rear-ended Johansen’s Chevy for an unknown reason.

First responders noted that Johansen was taken to Abilene Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Pettay escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

