KU volleyball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Kansas volleyball
Kansas volleyball(KU Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball is going dancing for the third straight year, and will be hosting some of the action as well.

The Jayhawks have been named the No. 4 seed in the upper right region of the bracket, and will host the first and second rounds in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.

They’ll play Omaha for the first round on November 30th at 7:00 p.m.

The second round will be played on December 1st, where the Jayhawks would play either Yale or Penn State if they win the first round.

Ranked No. 15 in the nation, Kansas finished 2nd in the Big 12 this year with a 23-5 overall record, 14-4 in conference play.

