Kansas dominates Cincinnati in regular season finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football capped off the regular season with a bang, taking down Cincinnati on the road 49-16.

The Bearcats got on the board first with a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter, but that’d be the only time they’d lead for the rest of the game.

A Cobee Bryant interception early in the second quarter would put KU in great position to march down the field and score soonafter.

After that pick, Devin Neal ran in a 13-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and the Jayhawks would keep piling the touchdowns on from there.

Jason Bean found Jared Casey in the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown a few minutes later. Cincinnati responded with a touchdown of its own to make it a 14-10 ball game.

Bean then found Mason Fairchild for a 26-yard score to head into halftime with a 21-10 lead.

Neal would then provide the lone score of the third quarter, running in a 30-yard touchdown untouched to make it 28-10.

Bean would add two rushing touchdowns himself in the fourth quarter, one for 43 yards, the next for 50 yards, helping Kansas to a 42-16 lead.

From there, the backups came out on offense. After driving down the field, Dylan McDuffie ran in a 6-yard score, making it 49-16 in the end.

The bowl eligible Jayhawks are now standing at 8-4 on the season, and will prepare to learn their bowl game fate in the coming weeks.

It’s the first 8-win season for Kansas since 2008.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.