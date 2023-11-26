Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

Darionce Charles-Lott
Darionce Charles-Lott(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man serving a 14-year prison sentence for a 2011 aggravated battery conviction has been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Sunday, Nov. 26, that inmate Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott, 29, was pronounced deceased at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Saturday night. He had been found unresponsive in his cell with no pulse.

Prison staff said life-saving measures were attempted and he was taken to the prison clinic where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death remains pending as officials continue to investigate and an independent autopsy is performed.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its care, the death is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Charles-Lott had been serving a 172-month - 14+ year - sentence for his conviction in Wyandotte Co. on one count of aggravated battery with intent for bodily harm. He had been admitted to the facility on Nov. 1, 2011.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads
Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads

Latest News

FILE
Two taken to KC hospital with serious injuries after rear-end collision along I-70
FILE
Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season
FILE
Wichita truck driver seriously injured after semi flips on highway
Stephen Glass
Silver Alert canceled after Lawrence man found safe following snowstorm