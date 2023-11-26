Kansas inmate serving sentence for 2011 incident pronounced deceased

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A man serving a 14-year prison sentence for a 2011 aggravated battery conviction has been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Sunday, Nov. 26, that inmate Darionce Terrell Charles-Lott, 29, was pronounced deceased at the Lansing Correctional Facility on Saturday night. He had been found unresponsive in his cell with no pulse.

Prison staff said life-saving measures were attempted and he was taken to the prison clinic where he was later pronounced dead. His cause of death remains pending as officials continue to investigate and an independent autopsy is performed.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its care, the death is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Charles-Lott had been serving a 172-month - 14+ year - sentence for his conviction in Wyandotte Co. on one count of aggravated battery with intent for bodily harm. He had been admitted to the facility on Nov. 1, 2011.

