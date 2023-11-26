GCPD searching for missing man

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding 48-year-old John Wesley Loyd.

GCPD said he was last seen in Garden City Saturday around 1 p.m. wearing jeans and a red hoodie. Loyd drives a silver 2006 Dodge 2500.

He’s 5′9″ and weighs around 197 pounds. Loyd is bald and his eyes are blue.

If you see him or know where he is, you’re asked to contact the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300.

