Driver arrested after found to be impaired during hit-and-run on I-70 in KC

Nathaniel Gray
Nathaniel Gray(Wyandotte Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested after he was allegedly found to have been impaired during a hit-and-run collision that caused a woman to be sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and 18th St. in Kansas City with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nathaniel D. Gray, 43, of Kansas City, Kan., had been traveling behind a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Eric Guzman-Bustillos, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., headed west on the interstate.

KHP noted that Gray’s pickup collided with the back of Guzman-Bustillos’ truck on the driver’s side. This caused Guzman-Bustillos to hit the barrier wall with his pickup where it flipped over.

First responders said that Guzman-Bustillos’ passenger, Itzel M. Guzman, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Two other juvenile passengers were in the pickup, however, their identities and the nature of their injuries have not been released.

Meanwhile, KHP said Guzman-Bustillos and Gray both escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Law enforcement officials noted that Gray sped away from the scene. He was found later on Wednesday and was arrested.

After his arrest, KHP said Gray was found to have been impaired during the incident. He was booked into the Wyandotte Co. Jail on:

  • Driving while under the influence
  • Driving while license suspended
  • Leaving the scene of an injury accident

Gray was issued a $500 bond and no longer remains behind bars as of Sunday.

