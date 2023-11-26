Capital City wakes to thick blanket of snow after first winter storm of the season

Winter weather photos
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City woke to more than 7 inches of snow - more than what was recorded in all of 2022 - after the first winter storm of the season.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Topeka announced on Sunday, Nov. 26, that the snowstorm that blew threw the area over the past 24 hours left a thick 7.2 inches in the Capital City in its wake.

According to the NWS, the first snowfall of the season has already surpassed the total amount of snow the area saw during the entire last winter weather season, which was 6.1 inches.

The NWS noted that those around Manhattan saw around 6.8 inches of snow while those down in Emporia saw around 6 inches. Further east towards Lawrence and Ottawa, snowfall totals dropped to around 4.5 inches and 2.5 inches respectively.

Submit your snow photos below:

