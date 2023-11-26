Alma celebrates Small Business Saturday

By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the cold and snowy conditions, hundreds came to Alma on Saturday to see what all of the small businesses had to offer.

Owner of Flint Hills Wellness and Flint Hills Art Prints, Heather Beggs, said she takes inspiration from the environment and people she knows to make useful items that aren’t just for looking at.

Beggs said it’s more personal to know who made the items that you’re using.

“I feel that it’s so important to support small businesses because it retains the profits and reinvests it in the community,” said Beggs. “That’s a recipe for creating vibrancy and it creates a sense of true community — not just a bedroom community where people work elsewhere but own a home and live in a small town.”

Kaylyn Speth said she brought her family out to shop, see Santa, and to show her kids how important it is to be involved with their community.

“It’s really neat to see stuff like this come to Alma and just being able to support our town and all of the businesses and entrepreneurs that are here,” said Speth.

Coordinator for Shop Small Alma, Amanda Gnadt, said that with small Business in Alma you can find something old or new that will be a special gift forever.

“I think going out in a place like Alma or a small community, you find a more unique gift — something more one-off. Not something that you’re going to see in any store in any town,” said Gnadt. “These are families that live here so to be able to support them means supporting your neighbor, your friend, and your community member.”

Click HERE for a full list of the events from Shop Small Alma.

