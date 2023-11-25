Topeka Police Implement Walk-in Accident Reporting

The Topeka Police Department has implemented Walk-in Accident Reporting.
The Topeka Police Department has implemented Walk-in Accident Reporting.(Photographer: Askolds Berovskis | Envato)
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As of 4:04 p.m., the Topeka Police Department (TPD) has begun walk-in accident reporting phase in the capital city.

During this reporting phase, TPD will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in an accident at this time are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at 785 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

TPD would like to remind drivers that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in use due to rain, sleet or snow.

