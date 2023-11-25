A snowy Saturday for NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day has arrived in NE Kansas for the first snow of the season, where snowfall totals should make an impressive debut.

Early on Saturday morning, snow has begun tracking east across the state of Kansas, with a large band extending from the Kansas-Nebraska border all the way to the Texas Panhandle! Snow will start affecting our westernmost communities by 10 AM, with Topeka and the surrounding areas seeing that snowfall by noon.

What we’re expecting exactly can be broken down into two areas, divided by warnings/advisories issued by the National Weather Service - Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories.

Winter Storm warnings are in effect for Shawnee, Jefferson and Osage counties, as well as every county west of that point (but not north and south). This warning means that snowfall totals of 3-6 inches are expected, with periods of moderate to heavy snow.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the outskirts of NE Kansas, mainly in counties bordering the Nebraska border and south of the Kansas Turnpike. This advisory means that snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with more breaks in the snow compared to the areas under a winter storm warning.

Regardless of the level of advisory, though, everyone will see some snow today! The biggest concern for the day isn’t even necessarily the snow, but rather the fact that our first snow falls during Thanksgiving weekend. Snowfall will make for poor road conditions, and travel is only advised if absolutely necessary. Ice is not expected to form on the roadways, but fast falling snow could still create slippery/unstable conditions along roadways.

Snow should last through at least midnight tonight before exiting the region. Temperatures will still be quite low for Sunday and Monday, meaning much of this snow should still be on the ground for several days to come.

We’ll have updates throughout the day here on WIBW on our website, social media pages, and broadcasts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.