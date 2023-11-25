Snow arrives by noon tomorrow

Total of 2-5 inches expected
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night

Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

