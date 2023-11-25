Snow arrives by noon tomorrow
Total of 2-5 inches expected
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Snow, mainly after 1pm. High near 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Snow, mainly before midnight. Low around 23. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
