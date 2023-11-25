Shawnee Co. Sheriff Implements Phase III Accident Reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As of 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Sheriff Brian Hill announces the implemented Phase III Accident Reporting.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office during Phase III Accident Reporting, officers will only respond and investigate the following types of accidents:

· Possible injury or death to any person

· Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

· Incidents of hit and run

· Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

· Any hazardous material situation

· When the accident results in major traffic congestion

· And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk at 785-251-2200 during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.

The Sheriff’s Office strongly discourages any non-essential travel. If driving is necessary they ask drivers to remember SAFETY while on the road.

Slow down! For wet, snowy and icy conditions.

Avoid quick braking or acceleration.

Find out about driving conditions before you go.

Every time - buckle up!

Turn on your headlights when wipers are activated.

You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.

