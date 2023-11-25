Nemaha Central football wins back-to-back 2A State Championships

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central won its second straight 2A State Championship on Saturday in Salina, taking down Hoisington 28-14.

The Thunder finished the 2023 season with a perfect 13-0 record, and have now won 26 straight games after winning the 2022 2A State Title game as well.

Led by a veteran offensive line, sophomore quarterback Carter Hajek was a force on the ground, totaling four touchdowns on the day.

