Nemaha Central football wins back-to-back 2A State Championships

Nemaha Central wins second straight 2A State Championship
Nemaha Central wins second straight 2A State Championship(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central won its second straight 2A State Championship on Saturday in Salina, taking down Hoisington 28-14.

The Thunder finished the 2023 season with a perfect 13-0 record, and have now won 26 straight games after winning the 2022 2A State Title game as well.

Led by a veteran offensive line, sophomore quarterback Carter Hajek was a force on the ground, totaling four touchdowns on the day.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
KSHSAA
KSHSAA announces state football schedule changes due to weather
A fatality has been confirmed in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving.
KHP confirms Jefferson Co. Thanksgiving crash as fatality
Snow expected on Saturday
Dry Thanksgiving Here But Snow Chance Saturday

Latest News

Jefferson County North's Ethan Noll after scoring on a fumble recovery against Olpe in Week 11...
Jefferson County North falls in 1A State Championship game
Hayden football
Hayden football falls in 3A State Championship game
An American Football sitting on a yard line of a snow covered field as the snow falls
Lyndon wins first ever 8M-I State Championship
Holton XX, Hayden XX
Hayden back in state championship for first time in seven years