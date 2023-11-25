Lyndon wins first ever 8M-I State Championship

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyndon football made history on Saturday in Newton, taking down Wichita County 34-6 to win the 2023 8-man DI State Championship.

It’s the first State title win for the Tigers in program history. The Tigers managed to dominate even in a cold, snowy environment.

Lyndon controlled the game from the start, jumping out to an 18-0 lead, not allowing a touchdown until the very end of the second quarter.

Senior quarterback Tanner Heckel once again put on an elite performance, just as he’s done all season. He totaled over 250+ rushing yards and 4 TDs.

The Tigers end the season a perfect 13-0.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.