Looking for a Christmas pet? Petland has deals, special drawings with a pet purchase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have a little girl or boy with a pet on their Christmas list, Petland is offering Black Friday deals and some special drawings.

Staci Williams, the owner of Topeka’s Petland, described the traffic in her store on Nov. 24 — Black Friday — as “non-stop” since the doors opened early in the morning during the shopping holiday.

“So, the doors opened at 10:00, and it has been, as you can see, non-stop since 10 a.m. this morning,” said Williams. “We are open until 9:00 this evening, seven days a week of course. We are here, and you can come in.”

The pet store is currently promoting several Black Friday deals on toys, pets, and special drawings. With the purchase of a pet ranging from a beta fish to a puppy, the customer can apply to win toys or dog food for a year free of charge. Applicants can apply until Dec. 31. The winners will be chosen at random on Jan. 1, 2024.

The price for hamsters is half-off, and prices for puppies may vary.

“We have specials on puppies starting at $998.00. We have got buy-three toys-get-one free. If you purchase in Petland, you are entered into a drawing for toys or dog food for a year free of charge. So, there are stipulations on all of those, but come in and play today. We have got hamsters 50% off with the purchase of a hamster home.”

The store even offers families a unique way to present their pet as a gift to their child this Christmas. The offer is to purchase all the supplies you need to take care of your pet, including the pet, put the supplies under the Christmas tree on Dec. 25, and take your family to the pet store the next day, on Dec. 26, to pick up your pet from the store. Willaims even said the staff will decorate the animal’s window like a Christmas present once you arrive.

“Send you home with all the supplies to put under the Christmas tree, and then the day after Christmas, we will decorate the puppy window, and we really have fun with it, and you can bring in your son or daughter to pick up their puppy.”

Williams recommends some pets, like beta fish, parakeets, and hamsters, as an excellent start for kids.

“A beta would be a good pet because it only takes one piece of food to feed a beta because their stomachs are the size of their eyeballs. So, it is a very easy lesson for a small child. A parakeet is another good one. The hamsters tend to be a little fast for kids three, four, five, [and] six years old. So, there [are] all different types of pets.”

Williams believes the best reason to consider letting your child have a pet is the responsibility they can learn from the experience.

“I have raised my own boys, and I have a grandson. Having a pet teaches them responsibility and that responsibility is so important as they are growing. Even a three-year-old can learn how to feed and water a hamster or how to feed and water a bird. So, it really teaches them a lot of lessons in life at a very early age.”

However, if you need more expertise to show you how to care for a pet — pet counselors are also available to answer any questions you have.

“The one thing about Petland. We have pet counselors who [can] educate you, so you come in, tell us what you need, and we will match the right pet with the right customer.”

Williams also wants the public to know that if you do not wish to purchase a pet, come by and play with the animals.

“You do not have to purchase an animal. Just experience one. Come see a puppy. Come meet a bird. It is worth it,” said Williams.

All other deals Petland is offering can be found below.

